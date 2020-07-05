Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', Abhishek Bachchan's 'Big Bull' & Other Movies To Release On OTT

As the Coronavirus outbreak induced a nationwide lockdown in India, many on-going shoots of films were kept on halt. Amid this, many films including Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunja Saxena: The Kargil Girl announced to take an OTT release. Joining the bandwagon the makers of Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan's Big Bull and five other movies confirmed that the upcoming flicks will directly release Disney+ Hotstar in July 2020. Check out the list of big-ticket movies which you can watch at home.

The list of films releasing on OTT

Laxmmi Bomb

The film will feature Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the leading characters. The upcoming horror-thriller is directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film will mark Raghava Lawrence's directorial debut in Bollywood. Akshay will essay the role of a transgender in the upcoming flick. Reportedly, it is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Ajay Devgn will portray IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in his upcoming flick. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, where Karnik was then in-charge of the Bhuj airport and he and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The upcoming war-drama also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in key roles.

Sadak 2

The film marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after his 1991 film, Sadak. The sequel will feature Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt along with a new pair Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This is also the first time Alia is working with her father.

Dil Bechara

The much-delayed film of Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi will get an OTT release. Reportedly, earlier it was titled Kizie and Manny. The film is an official remake of Hollywood romance drama The Fault In Our Stars. The film will start streaming from July 24, 2020.

Big Bull

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer, which was scheduled for theatrical release on October 23, 2020, is also heading to OTT. The film is about a man who sold dreams to India. The lead cast of the film also includes Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah. Produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, Kookie Gulati has donned the director's hat for the film.

Lootcase

The film will see Kunal Kemmu in the lead. Critically acclaimed actors Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz will also play significant characters. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Khuda Haafiz

Khuda Haafiz is directed by Faruk Kabir. The upcoming is backed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film will feature Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles.

