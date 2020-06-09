Ajay Devgn Set For OTT Release Of 'Bhuj' And 'Big Bull' On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Ajay Devgn is all set for a multi-film deal with Disney+ Hotstar. Reports state that the actor’s two upcoming films may get a direct-to-OTT release. Several filmmakers are speaking in the favour of OTT releases and Devgn is set to ink a deal now being next in the line with two projects. Read on to know more details:

Ajay Devgn set for OTT releases

Last year it was reported that Ajay Devgn was going to star in the war drama titled Bhuj: The Pride of India and was set to produce Big Bull, which is supposed to star Abhishek Bachchan. Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic film, theatres have been shut down in India. Thus, several filmmakers and actors are turning to OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

According to reports, Ajay Devgn is ready to set up a multi-film deal with a streaming giant and two of his upcoming films will premiere on Disney plus Hotstar. Reports also state that the actor has been offered a huge sum of money. Even the stakeholders have said that they feel it is the right thing to do in times when there is no surety about the reopening of theatres.

It is also being said that the shoot of Bhuj has been completed and only some patchwork is remaining. On the other hand, Big Bull is also in the post-production phase. Reports state that after the ongoing meetings, the final word will be released within a few weeks. Fans of the actor are looking forward to seeing this deal getting a positive result.

Streaming giants are in the news for several reasons nowadays. Earlier, it was reported that Akshay Kumar is also looking forward to a direct-to-OTT release for his film, Laxmmi Bomb. Nothing has been confirmed yet by the actor or the makers of the film, but if everything goes well, fans will get to see Laxmmi Bomb on Hotstar. Amazon Video Prime is also in the news as it is going to release Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo. Fans are highly anticipating the release of these films on the OTT platforms amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

