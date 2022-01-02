'The Big Picture': Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional After Meeting His ‘God’ Govinda; Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh was in for an emotional ride after meeting the iconic Bollywood star Govinda on the sets of his reality show The Big Picture. In a promo clip shared by Colors TV, the 36-year-old actor could be seen introducing Govinda as his 'bhagwaan', only to be left teary-eyed upon seeing him backstage. The clip then pans to the Hero No 1 actor's entry as Ranveer Singh falls flat on the ground to greet him.

Govinda and Singh then dance to tracks like UP Wala Thumka, Ishq Hai Suhana and more, with Ranveer Singh hilariously revealing how he learnt rapping after listening to Govinda's song from the film Gambler and goes on to enact it. During the game, Singh also revealed how he drew inspiration to dress like Raja Babu during his earlier days.

Ranveer Singh gets emotional after meeting Govinda on The Big Picture

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Colors TV uploaded the three-minute-long clip encapsulating all the notable moments from the episode. Govinda's wife Sunita, daughter Tina and son Yashvardan Ahuja also joined the actors via video call. Along with the clip, the makers wrote, "Hero No. 1 ke saath New Year's celebrations bhi honge No. 1!Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par." Take a look.

Ranveer Singh and Govinda have shared screen space in the 2014 action comedy film Kill Dil, where the latter essayed the role of the antagonist. Ranveer Singh has previously talked about his adoration for the iconic actor, noting that he binge-watched some of his films more than fifty times.

Govinda and Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

The Simmba actor recent starred in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. The film chronicled the glorious win of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup against the two-time champions West Indies. It also starred Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi among others in pivotal roles. He will now be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. He also has films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline. On the other hand, Govinda is busy promoting his second song Chasma Chadha Ke.

