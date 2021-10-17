‘The Big Picture’: Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional On Hearing About Contestant's Life

Ranveer Singh took yet another step forward in his career as he made his television debut with Colors TV's The Big Picture this weekend. The actor hosted his first episode on Saturday and broke down as he spoke to the show's contestant, Abhay Singh. The contestant opened up to the actor about his father's demise when he was only in the seventh grade.

Abhay Singh opened up to the host of The Big Picture and narrated an incident from his life. He mentioned that his father passed away when he was in the seventh grade, and he did not understand the concept of death at the time. However, he mentioned that he could not express himself and cry in front of his friends and family, as they would not understand what he was going through. Abhay mentioned that his mother worked extremely hard to bring him and his siblings up and ensured they all got the education they deserved.

This was when Ranveer's emotions took over and the actor had tears streaming down his face. He spoke to Abhay's family over a video call and paid his respects to Abhay Singh's mother for everything she did for her children. In the post shared by Colors TV, Ranveer and Abhay seem to enjoy themselves with some lighthearted humour as the video progresses. Ranveer also told the contestant that he plans to have a baby with his wife Deepika Padukone in the coming years. He said, "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life would be great'). Fans were super excited on hearing their favourite actor say this and his statement made headlines soon.

