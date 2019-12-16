'The Body' Actor Vedhika Fumes At Air India After Journey, Tells, 'Get Your Act Together'

Vedhika, who is currently in the news for The Body, vented out her anger at Air India after the airline allegedly misplaced her bag. The actor termed the airline ‘careless’, also for delaying her by two hours, that caused her immense ‘inconvenience’. She also expressed her displeasure over being told that she had checked in only three bags instead of four. Vedhika also said she was not surprised by the turn of events, asking Air India to ‘get their act together’ since they were ‘answerable.’

READ: Shubhendra Rao Alleges Air India Crew Vandalised Sitar, Airline Reacts

Vedhika took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote,” So so careless of @Airindiain to lose my bag (in addition to being delayed by 2 hours)!!! This has caused me so much inconvenience. Now I'm being told I checked in only 3 bags instead of 4!! Somehow I'm not even surprised!! Get your act together #AirIndia You are answerable!!” (sic) While the airline responded, “Dear Ms Vedhika, Pl DM the file ref no,flight details and baggage tag no. for us to check with our concerned team,” she has not responded to the tweet yet.

Here’s the post

Dear Ms Vedhika, Pl DM the file ref no,flight details and baggage tag no. for us to check with our concerned team. — Air India (@airindiain) December 16, 2019

This is not the first time that a celebrity has lashed out at Air India over their luggage recently. Sitarist Shubhendra Rao had alleged, last month, that his sitar was damaged in the flight. Around the same time, another airline, Indigo Airlines, was at the receiving end from Sonakshi Sinha for a similar reason.

READ: Sonakshi Sinha Slams A Popular Aviation Company For Damage, Fans React

READ: Chris Gayle Fumes At Airline After Being Told Of 'overbooked' Flight

Meanwhile, Vedhika made her Bollywood debut with The Body that hit the theatres on Friday. The movie also starred Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Previously, Vedhika has acted in numerous films down South, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

READ: 'The Body' Actor Vedhika Shares Her Desire To Work With Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.