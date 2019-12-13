'The Body' Actor Vedhika Shares Her Desire To Work With Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Next

The Body has released in theatres today and it marks the Bollywood debut for not just its director Jeethu Joseph but also the lead actor Vedhika. Known for her roles in the 2013 Tamil film Paradesi, Kannada film Shivalinga and the most recent Tamil horror film Kanchana 3, Vedhika is the lead in the film opposite actor Emraan Hashmi. The actor spoke to a leading entertainment portal and revealed that after The Body, she wishes to act in other Hindi films and also showed her eagerness to work with the Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vedhika also spoke about her dream cast in Bollywood opposite whom she would like to embark on another project. The actor claimed she like the works of actors Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal, but it is Ayushmann Khurrana whom she considers 'fabulous'. The actor also excitedly recalled her shooting experience for The Body with her co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor.

Read | "Rishi Kapoor is a lot like Malayalam superstar Mohanlal", says 'The Body' director

Plot of 'The Body'

Earlier, Emraan Hashmi had revealed a part of the plotline when he described his character Ajay who loses his wife in a road mishap. However, the dead body of his wife goes missing from the hospital morgue and the investigation of the missing body unravels the horror mystery that The Body is all about. The movie is based on a Spanish film titled El Cuerpo.

Read | The Body's new song titled Khuda Haafiz sung by Arijit Singh is out

The story of the film is an investigative thriller that revolves around a missing dead body. This film was first released in 2012 in Spanish and later unofficially remade in Kannada and Tamil. The Spanish version of the film was very well-received by the audience and also received positive reviews. The Hindi remake features actor Emraan Hashmi along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Body also features Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala and is directed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Instagram post shows how humble the 'Bala' star is

Read | 'The Body' star Emraan Hashmi promises sleepless nights with new poster unveil; see post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.