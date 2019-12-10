'The Conjuring' Franchise's Spine-chilling Scenes That Will Keep You Up At Night

The Conjuring franchise is one of the most popular horror franchises in Hollywood. The franchise has came out with six movies that are The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017), Annabelle: Comes Home (2019), The Nun ( 2018). The seventh movie of the franchise was recently announced by Warner Bros. It is titled The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. There are many scenes in the movie that made their audience bite their nails and feel the chills of feeling a ghost near them. Here are some of the scariest scenes from The Conjuring Universe that will send chills down your spine.

'The Conjuring': The laundry ghost

The Conjuring 1 witnessed Ed and Lorraine, who are professors and expertise in paranormal activities, solve a case where a family experiences unusual paranormal activity in their house. In this scene, Lorraine is outside the haunted house and she spots a figure wrapped up in the bedsheet that was about to get blown away with the wind. This comes as a sign from the ghost who is targetting the family that experiences the paranormal events.

'The Conjuring': The opening scene of doll

In the opening scene of the movie, the doll gets introduced to the audience with a closer look. This doll later turns out to be one of the leads of the whole story. In the scene, the doll is picked up and thrown into the dustbin but it makes its way back to the house.

'Annabelle: Creation': The little girl's ghost

In this scene, in front of the little girl, stands another girl. She asks that girl on the window who is she. The girl turns and screams 'Ghost'. Later, that girl gets pulled away by the ghost while she screams for help.

'The Conjuring 2': The old man and the TV

In this scene of the movie Conjuring 2, the girl rests on the couch and watches TV. The TV shows some disturbance and she tries to find the remote. However, she fails to find it and pats the TV so that it starts again. All she sees is a reflection of an old man sitting on the couch right behind her, on the screen. She turns in fear and just witnesses the remote falling from the couch.

'The Conjuring 2': The Valak Painting

The Conjuring 2 witnesses a nun who is the ghost in the movie. Lorraine in this scene stares at a Valak painting when two hands from the back of the painting come out and later the whole painting runs towards her. She gets hurt as she falls down and the painting is back in its place.

'Annabelle: Creation 2017': Found You

Annabelle: Creation has the doll as the ghost that causes different kinds of pain to a little girl who is in a wheelchair and then possesses her. In this scene, the father of the girl sees the doll at the dining table with a note 'Found You' and as he turns, he sees his girl behaving unusually in a creepy way.

