The Family Man 2 Starring Manoj Bajpayee Begins Filming And Audience Cannot Wait For It

Bollywood News

The Family Man is a web series that stars Manoj Bajpayee in lead as Srikant Tiwari. Season two of the shows starts filming. Check out audience reactions.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Family Man

The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee as the lead along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag and Sharad Kelkar with others. The television web series is created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru and streams on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. After receiving a great response for season one, the show is set to be back again with its second season. The announcement of the filming of The Family Man 2 started. South industry actor Samantha Akkineni is set to make her digital debut with the second season. Check out audience reactions to it.

Also Read | The Family Man 2: Filming For The Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Web Series Begins

The Family Man 2 starts filming. Netizens react

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Steps Into The Web World With The Family Man 2

Also Read | Amazon Prime: Here Are 5 Thriller Shows That You Could Binge-watch

Announcement

Also Read | Asia Pacific Screen Awards: Manoj Bajpayee Wins Best Actor

The Family Man

The web series tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. The first season had an open ending making that the second season will come. It is said to continue from where the first season ends.

 

 

Published:
