The Family Man 2 Starring Manoj Bajpayee Begins Filming And Audience Cannot Wait For It

The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee as the lead along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag and Sharad Kelkar with others. The television web series is created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru and streams on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. After receiving a great response for season one, the show is set to be back again with its second season. The announcement of the filming of The Family Man 2 started. South industry actor Samantha Akkineni is set to make her digital debut with the second season. Check out audience reactions to it.

The Family Man 2 starts filming. Netizens react

Really happy #TheFamilyMan gets a season 2. Cant wait for Samantha to join Srikant n his team. Waiting for humour, action n brilliant acting! Look forward to it. Release asapppp! @rajndk @krishdk — Velvet is mushy (@VelvetIsMushy_) December 2, 2019

MAGNIFICENT Season- 1❗️💯 MindBlown , Especially the Way @BajpayeeManoj Showed his Regal !💎💥 #TheFamilyMan @PrimeVideoIN Eagerly waiting for the arrival of SEASON-2💥👑 pic.twitter.com/RL3mmHH2jw — GIRISH KUMAR R (@R_GIRISHKUMAR) November 30, 2019

#TheFamilyMan Eagerly waiting for #TheFamilyMan2.. A Series That won our Hearts

All the best @BajpayeeManoj welcome @Samanthaprabhu2 in digital debut — Jitendra Swami (@iamswamiJEET) November 28, 2019

I finished season -1 in two days stright. Its griping script and top notch acting just blown me. Egarly awaiting for season -2. #TheFamilyMan2 — Suvasis Chakraborty (@bapan1273) November 28, 2019

#TheFamilyMan2 how many people are eagerly waiting for watch this show. i have seen 1st season three times, now this no.1 trending show is going to be more interesting with the performance killer @Samanthaprabhu2.#TheFamilyMan #TheFamilyMan2 #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/d6iP1wBrGs — Atharva Mohe (@MoheAtharva) November 28, 2019

The Family Man

The web series tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. The first season had an open ending making that the second season will come. It is said to continue from where the first season ends.

