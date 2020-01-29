'The Intern', 'Rambo' And Other Hollywood Movies To Be Remade In Bollywood

Bollywood films are looking for some overseas inspiration in 2020. This year we are going to see a bunch of Bollywood adaptations of Hollywood films, like The Intern and Sylvester Stallone’s iconic Rambo. Movies from several genres including action, thriller, romance are arriving in theatres this year. Let’s look at the releases of Bollywood movies in 2020 that are Hollywood remakes:

Rambo

Tiger Shroff has come a long way in Bollywood since his film Heropanti. The actor has established himself well in Bollywood with a bunch of action flicks. He also appeared with Hrithik Roshan in War, which was a whopper at the box office. Now, Tiger will be seen recreating the iconic action film Rambo which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

The Intern

The Intern starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in lead roles. Now, Deepika Padukone and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor are set to appear in the Indian adaptation of the Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer, The Intern. Deepika will co-produce the Hollywood remake. She said in a statement that The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that she believes is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment.

Fault in our stars

Starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley, Fault in Our Stars tells the story of two cancer-affected teenagers, who meet at a cancer support group and eventually fall in love. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will recreate the love story with the official remake. The film is slated to release on May 6, 2020.

The Girl On the Train

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the remake of the hit psychological thriller The Girl In The Train. The original film starred Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Luke Evans, and Justin Theroux in lead roles. The film is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestselling novel.

Red

Anil Kapoor was reportedly set to produce the Hindi remake of Hollywood adventure film Red. The original film starred Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and Mary-Louise Parker in pivotal roles. It was a story of a former black-ops agent who reassembles his old team in a final effort to uncover enemies.

