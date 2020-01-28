The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Stray Dog That Helps Kids Cross The Street Safely Is Winning Hearts On Social Media

Rest of the World News

Video of a stray dog helping kids cross the street safely has been melting the hearts of social media users. All echoing the words that 'We Don't Deserve Dogs'

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stray dog

Video of a stray dog helping kids safely cross a busy intersection is going viral and winning hearts on social media. The 54-second video has been viewed over five lakh times already and shows a stray god walking alongside kids while they cross the road and barking at any vehicle that does not stop at the crossing.

A very 'Good Boy'

It has been revealed that the video is from the former Soviet Republic of Georgia and has become an internet sensation after the pooch is seen helping children cross the street safely. The video was uploaded on YouTube on January 27 by user Buitengebieden.

Take a look at the video here.

Social media users lauded the dog in the post.

Read: White House Says Donald Trump Has Discussed Syrian And Libya With Erdogan

Read: This Brewery Helps Shelter Dogs Find Homes By Putting Their Faces On Beer Cans

Read: Sentries, Dog's Bark Foil Bid To Attack RSS Ideologue Gurumurthy's House With Petrol-bomb

Read: Celebs Like Justin Bieber & Snoop Dogg Want The NBA To Change Logo In Honour Of Kobe

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR ON SHARJEEL IMAM ARRES
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
YOGI: 'POLICE WILL ENTER NECESSARY'
DIA REPLIES TO TROLLS OVER VIDEO
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA