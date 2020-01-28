Stray Dog That Helps Kids Cross The Street Safely Is Winning Hearts On Social Media

Video of a stray dog helping kids safely cross a busy intersection is going viral and winning hearts on social media. The 54-second video has been viewed over five lakh times already and shows a stray god walking alongside kids while they cross the road and barking at any vehicle that does not stop at the crossing.

A very 'Good Boy'

It has been revealed that the video is from the former Soviet Republic of Georgia and has become an internet sensation after the pooch is seen helping children cross the street safely. The video was uploaded on YouTube on January 27 by user Buitengebieden.

Take a look at the video here.

This is Kupata. She protects the kids by barking and chasing the cars that don’t respect the zebra crossing and makes them stop so the kids can cross safely. 👏🏻



We don’t deserve dogs 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZKjylPNuev — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 27, 2020

Social media users lauded the dog in the post.

Respect, from a cat fan https://t.co/cxzUiUigDC — Levi Moore 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🌹 (@levi_curtis) January 28, 2020

He protect, he also attack!! Good boy doggo!! 😭 https://t.co/wGn1Jnguaz — hafizuddinSaadan (@HafizSaadan_) January 28, 2020

Dogs are better, in all ways, than most people. — Edwin Howard (@EdwinHoward1144) January 27, 2020

Yes we don’t deserve dogs that is instinct not training they are simply amazing — Vicki shaffer (@Vickishaffer19) January 27, 2020

I love this! What an amazing pupper. ❤️ — Judy MacDonald (@juder001) January 27, 2020

Example # 235689532 on why we don’t deserve animals. — M (@HappyAiredales) January 27, 2020

I needed to see something like this so bad today. Best crossing guard ever!! 😄🐶❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LaurenNYknicks 🐾🦋🏀 (@AaliyahNevaeh7) January 27, 2020

Absolutely beautiful I mean I can’t believe that this dog’s instinct is to protect little kids it’s amazing — E (@JustErinR) January 27, 2020

(with inputs from agencies)