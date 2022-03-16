The Kashmir Files: After Uttarakhand & UP, Anupam Kher-starrer Declared Tax-free In Bihar

Director Vivek Agnihotri made the film The Kashmir Files with the aim to shed light on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. Supporting and breathing life into his vision were National award-winning actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and more who skillfully depicted the horrors, pain and sufferings of their characters. Based on the real events of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, the film recounts the incidents based on the video interviews of the first generation victims.

Released on March 11 amidst several oppositions and backlash, The Kashmir Files attracted people to the theatres right from the first day. As per the latest numbers, the movie has reportedly beat Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi at the box office collection. Moreover, in a bid to encourage people to watch the film, many states like Goa, Madhya Pradesh and more have declared the film tax-free. Adding to the list is Bihar as Deputy Chief Minister announced the decision on March 16, 2022.

The Kashmir Files tax-free in Bihar

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tarkishore Prasad declared the Anupam Kher-starrer film tax-free in a series of tweets encouraging the people of India to watch the movie. He tweeted, ''The Kashmir Files" is a film inspired by nationalism. In this film, there is an accurate depiction of the then situation and realities of Kashmir,''

He further added, ''This realistic situation should be easily accessible to the common people. "The Kashmir Files" will be tax-free in the entire state of Bihar, so that common people will be able to watch this film with ease and convenience.''

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is defying odds and breaking the box office trends by emerging as the biggest film of the year. As per a report on Box Office India, The Kashmir Files has inched the Rs 60-crore mark on the fifth day of its box office run.

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri