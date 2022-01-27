'The Kashmir Files': Anupam Kher-starrer Dominates Times Square In NY On Republic Day

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Kashmir Files is making the country proud after it became the first one to dominate the prestigious Times Square tower in New York on the auspicious occasion of India’s Republic Day. The film stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead.

For the unversed, the film was slated to release theatrically on January 26, but it got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But the fans and supporters of this film decided that they must advertise it on Times Square – World’s most expensive and prestigious advertising site and they raised their own funds and did it, led by the global Kashmiri pandits diaspora.

Sharing this news on social media, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared the video of the historic moment. The tweet read, “Gorgeous poster of our film #TheKashmirFiles in New York #TimesSquare. Proud! The story of #Kashmiri Pandit Exodus reached the world platform. Thanks to those who made this effort a success! Something is changing in 32 years. Even more, will change! Be victorious! @vivekagnihotri @kp_global.”

The Kashmir Files features on Times Square in NY

Both director Vivek and his actor wife Pallavi Joshi were stationed in the USA for over a month-long schedule for the special screenings of the film across different cities. From being a part of ‘The Peace March’ (that started from Mahatma Gandhi statue to Martin Luther’s memorial) to delivering impactful speeches at various prestigious institutes across the USA, Vivek and Pallavi are elated about the humongous and heartfelt response coming their way during the movie screenings.

After garnering praises for his last critically-acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’ that went on to win the prestigious National Award beginning this year, Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has collaborated again to present yet another hard-hitting film, The Kashmir Files.

Living up to its title, the story of the film is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

IMAGE: Twitter/AnupamKher/Instagram/AnupamKher