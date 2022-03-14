'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Day 3: Anupam Kher-starrer Shows Great Growth Over Weekend

Despite facing several odds before the release, director Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files is experiencing phenomenal growth in theatres. The film set in 1990 during the Kashmir insurgency, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty in the lead. The film that gets into the skin of the viewers because of the exemplary storyline, has raked in Rs 26.05 crores over the first weekend.

The film that is based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley by Islamic extremists, witnessed a great start at the box office and managed to surprise the fans after it minted almost Rs 4 crores. The film that made its debut on just 561 screens in India, had tremendous occupancy in Friday evening and night shows.

The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 3

Despite facing tough competition on the big screen with the release of Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam and megastar Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund, the film did fairly well and left a deep sense of emotions in the hearts of the fans especially Kashmiri Pandits who resonated well with the story. A report in Box Office India stated, "The Kashmir Files is set to collect in the 14 crore net range which would give it a weekend of nearly 26 crore net with the sort of growth which has never been witnessed before."

The film started off with Rs 3.55 crores at the box office and then the numbers just doubled on Saturday with Rs 8.50 crores. By then it was clear that it would be mayhem on Sunday and this is what happened as 14 crores more came in on Sunday. With this, the total of the film stands at Rs 26.05 crores.

The Kashmir Files cast features Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, and Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta, among others. The film is bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnupamKher