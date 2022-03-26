'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Announces Scholarship Of Rs.15 Lakh To 5 Students

The Kashmir Files has been one of the most successful films in recent times. Released on March 11, 2022, the film chronicles the heartwrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victim of the 1990 genocide which is remembered as one of the most tragic events of Indian history. The film has managed to grab the headlines for quite a long time now and it has become a trending topic of discussion these days.

As the movie bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run, recently filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced scholarships for students of Bhopal and also revealed that his team is actively involved in a lot of nation-building activities.

Vivek Agnihotri announces scholarship for some students

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Vivek Agnihotri recently announced scholarships worth Rs. 15 Lakh to 5 students of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University. Adding to this, the ace-filmmaker said-

"I Am Buddha Foundation (which is run by him and Pallavi Joshi) will be giving five scholarships of Rs. 15 lakh to 5 students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and communication, Bhopal. Out of these 5 scholarships 3 will be given to girl students. Earlier the same foundation had made some financial contributions to the Kashmiri Hindu community in Jagti, near Jammu, and raised funds for Kashmiri community during COVID.”

Pallavi Joshi who is a part of the Buddha Foundation opens up on how the success of The Kashmir Files has empowered them. She said-

“We have been doing a lot of nation-building work especially with the youth of India. The success of The Kashmir Files has empowered us to fulfill our dream of empowering creative young people, specifically from Kashmir."

More about The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files has created a history by emerging as the highest-grossing film of the pandemic era. The movie has become the first during this phase to enter the Rs 200-crore club. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film stars Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and many others.

Image: Instagram/@VivekAgnihotri