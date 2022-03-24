'The Kashmir Files Free Show' URL Being Used By Hackers To Scam Netizens: Hyderabad Police

Scamsters are always on the lookout for their prey, and come up with different ideas to cheat people. They often devise tricks around talking points to be able to catch the attention of their targets. One such ploy was developed by hackers around the film The Kashmir Files, which has become a huge talking point in the country over the past few days.

Cyber scamsters recently came up with a 'The Kashmir Files free show' link with an intention to hack into a netizen's account. The Hyderabad Police issued an alert urging citizens to not click on such links.

The Hyderabad City Police issued an alert to their followers on Twitter, sharing a graphic with the poster of The Kashmir Files, and issuing a warning. The authorities urged the netizens to be 'careful' as links with the words 'The Kashmir Files free show' were doing the rounds. 'Free tickets for The Kashmir Files movie' was another line being used by criminals, they wrote.

The police urged netizens to not click on such links. They claimed that such links might bug their device, and that their 'personal information' could be at risk. The Hyderabad Police asked the readers to 'be alert' and not 'click on unknown links.'

The director of the film, Vivek Agnihotri also shared the post on Twitter and used 'WARNING' in all capital letters to stress on the dangers associated with such links.

A few days ago, another 'free show' regarding The Kashmir Files had become a talking point. A group of politicians in Haryana were planning to screen the movie at a open event, and for 'free.' Vivek, however, raised his voice against it and asked the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to stop it, asserting that the one should only watch it i nthe theatres by buying tickets.

The Kashmir Files hits Rs 200 crore at the box office

Meanwhile, the The Kashmir Files has created history by becoming the first film since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to hit the Rs 200-crore. It achieved the milestone in 13 days, and the main factor that worked for it was the jump in collections, right from Rs 3.55 crore on Day 1 to around Rs 26 crore on Day 10.