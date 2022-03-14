'The Kashmir Files': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Declares Anupam Kher's Film Tax-free In State

Anupam Kher was most recently seen in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files, which has become the talk of the town after its theatrical release. The film has been declared tax free in several states including Tripura, Gujarat, Haryana, Assam and more. The latest state in which the audience can watch the film free of tax is Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declares The Kashmir Files tax-free in UP

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath declared the film about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits tax-free in the state. This move is to encourage the citizens and audience from the state to buy tickets and watch the film in theatres. This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced the same for his state after CMs of several other states also took the same decision.

More about The Kashmir Files

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial stars Anupam Kher in the lead role alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Isaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Madlekar, Prakash Belawadi and others. Several fans and netizens have taken to social media to hail the film for its portrayal of the events that took place in 1990 during the Kashmir insurgency. Anupam Kher himself also recently spoke to ANI and opened up about how The Kashmir Files is 'not just a film' for him, but has several emotions connected to it. The actor said, "This is not just a film, many emotions are associated with it. Kashmiri Pandits were compelled to leave miserably. The world did not acknowledge this exodus."

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri