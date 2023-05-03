Vivek Agnihotri Praises Alia Bhatt For Her 'gorgeous' Met Gala 2023 Look; Actor Reacts

Vivek Agnihotri, the well-known filmmaker, has joined the chorus of admirers for Alia Bhatt's debut at the Met Gala 2023. Agnihotri took to social media to applaud Alia's stunning look in a white pearl-encrusted gown by Prabal Gurung, which she wore to the event on May 1. Vivek shared Alia's Instagram post showcasing her outfit and called her "Gorgeous and graceful."

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala on May 1, wearing a stunning white pearl-encrusted gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The designer himself accompanied Alia as they walked the red carpet together. Alia’s white bridal-inspired outfit was appreciated by friends and family, including her sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and actor Katrina Kaif.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also praised Alia for her debut, and the actor reciprocated with a thank you message on Instagram stories. Vivek shared Alia’s Instagram post about her Prabal Gurung outfit and added, “Gorgeous. Graceful. Wow @aliabhatt,” along with some red heart emojis. Alia replied, “Thank you sir with (white heart emoji),’ and shared his post on her instagram stories as well.

Alia’s outfit received widespread admiration from mother Soni Razdan. She shared pictures of Alia and wrote, “Beautiful, classic and a breath of fresh air”. Alia’s best friend Akanksha Ranjan commented saying, “My god and then this one!!! My girls are really taking over the world!!! You beauty @aliabhatt”. Industry friends like Katrina Kaif commented, “So pretty following with red heart emoji”, whereas Kareena Kapoor commented, “Too Beautiful, The Best Girl" with red heart emojis.

About Alia’s dress

On her instagram, Alia shared the inspiration behind her white gown. She revealed that she had always been fascinated by Chanel’s iconic brides, and her look was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. Alia’s gown was embroidered with 100,000 pearls, a labour of love by Prabal Gurung, and proudly made in India.

Later in the day, Alia shared images from a photo shoot that showcased the detailing on her gown. The post also featured her outfit's matching accessories. Prabal Gurung himself expressed his love and admiration for Alia with some heart emojis and wrote, "Love you tons and miss you already!!!”

Alia Bhatt work front

Alia is all set to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and is also making her Hollywood debut in the Netflix film Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot, which is set to release in August. She was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. It was Alia Bhatt's first feature film with her now husband Ranbir Kapoor.