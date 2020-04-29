'The Magic You Weaved On Celluloid...': Riteish Deshmukh Condoles Irrfan Khan's Demise

Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday condoled actor Irrfan Khan's demise. Deshmukh commended Irrfan Khan for his acting and contribution to the cinema industry. Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai aged 53.

Riteish Deshmukh condoles Irrfan Khan's demise

Extending his condolences on Twitter, Riteish Deshmukh thanked Irrfan Khan for his exceptional acting skills and described his death as 'Our loss, heaven’s gain'. In addition, he also commended the actor for his skills on the celluloid.

Our loss, heaven’s gain. #IrrfanKhan #RIP Thank you for all the magic you weaved on celluloid. Condolences to the family and loved ones. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan's contribution to cinema

In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

