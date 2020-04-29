Irrfan Khan's Death: Actor Kunal Kemmu Pays His Profound Respects To 'one Of A Kind' Actor

Irrfan Khan was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital a couple of days back. He had been battling with a neuroendocrine tumour which is an extremely rare type of cancer requiring medical attention. On Wednesday, it has been confirmed that the actor has passed away, aged 53. Popular actor Kunal Kemmu also paid tribute to Irrfan Khan. Read on:

ALSO READ | From Akshay Kumar's Heartwarming Video To Irrfan Khan's Health Update, Today's Stories

Irrfan Khan passes away aged 54; Kunal Kemmu pays tribute

Irrfan Khan was placed under observation at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital since Tuesday. He had been under the inspection of doctors for his colon infection as he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. However, the actor passed away on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Did Irrfan Khan Attend His Mother's Funeral Via Video Conferencing? Reports Suggest

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu was among the many industry members who were shocked by hearing the news. He took to his social media to pay a tribute to the veteran actor with various pictures of Irrfan Khan. Kunal Kemmu further wrote, “I feel so sad even as I write this.. you truly were one of a kind. We will always miss you and remember you”.

ALSO READ | Deepak Dobriyal Awestruck By Co-star Irrfan Khan, Recalls 'Angrezi Medium' Experience

Irrfan Khan had also lost his mother just three days ago. However, he could not attend the last rites as they were held in Jaipur and the travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus outbreak made him stay back instead. Irrfan Khan had been undergoing various treatments for his condition while working. He had been undergoing treatment abroad for several months in the last year.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan Supports Friday Fast To Show Solidarity Towards Migrant Workers On April 10

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.