Sanjay Dutt Says He Is Glad To Work With Mahesh Bhatt Yet Again In 'Sadak 2'

Sanjay Dutt's collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt for the iconic romantic-thriller Sadak in 1991 is considered one of the most iconic projects of the actor till date. Dutt is all set to reunite with Bhatt yet again for the sequel of this cult film, titled Sadak 2. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Sanjay Dutt spilled the beans about working with Mahesh Bhatt after a long time and how his vision as a filmmaker has remained unchanged.

Sanjay Dutt feels Mahesh Bhatt still seeks perfection in every shot

Sanjay Dutt's Sadak 2 has been making headlines ever since its inception as its marks Mahesh Bhatt's comeback as a director after almost 20 years. Sadak 2 is also one the highly-anticipated movies as sisters Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in this Mahesh Bhatt directorial.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt, in an interaction with a news portal, spoke about working with Mahesh Bhatt after a long time and revealed that Bhatt's vision as a filmmaker has remained unchanged as he still seeks for perfection in every shot and his passion for filmmaking has remained intact all these years. Dutt also expressed that he is glad to be a part of Sadak 2 as he got to work with the maestro yet again.

The film will also star the Malang actor Aditya Roy Kapur in a titular role alongside Dutt and the Bhatt sisters. The story of the film will reportedly revolve around Sanjay Dutt's character who protects a young woman from with a godman and is on a mission to expose the fake guru, running an ashram. The film was slated to hit the silver screens on March 25 but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the release date of the thriller has been postponed and its official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

In other news, owning to the nationwide lockdown, Sanjay Dutt is also self-quarantined at home with his family like everyone else. In the same interview, Dutt stated that he is making the most out of his quarantine time as he realised that this time is extremely precious for him to focus on both his family and work. He further expressed that he is enjoying the conversations with his children.

