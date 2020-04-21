Alia Bhatt's Behind The Scenes From Mahesh Bhatt's Directorial 'Sadak 2'

Sadak 2 is a Bollywood movie which is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 movie Sadak. With Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt will return as a director after 20 years. Sadak 2 stars Mahesh Bhatt's daughters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, along with Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 is expected to be a romantic thriller and release around July 2020. The film shooting was completed in Ooty and Mumbai, and reportedly in Mysore and Uttarakhand as well. Take a look at the behind the scenes pictures from the shoot of the film.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Praises Salman Khan's Latest Song 'Pyaar Karona', Calls It 'lovely'

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Alia Bhatt shared some picturesque views from the shoot location at Ooty. Sadak 2's second shoot schedule was carried out in Ooty, Tamil Nadu.

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, And Other Actors Who Show How To Don Multicolour Outfits

Alia Bhatt shared a picture with her father while they were on the way for a shoot location. She shared her gratitude for getting moments like these with her father.

When Alia Bhatt captured a family pic on Sadak 2 sets but in a unique way. Take a look.

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The one where Alia Bhatt was praising her father Mahesh Bhatt's energy while directing the film. She also announced the film wrap with this story.

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The one where Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt's hands can be seen twinning on the sets of Sadak 2. Both are seen holding a handheld fan. This would be the second time when Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur will be paired opposite each other for a film. The first film was Kalank which saw an ensemble cast of popular Bollywood actors.

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt 'smiles Away To Perfection' As Manish Malhotra Is Busy With A Scissor

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan To Alia Bhatt: What Did Bollywood Celebs Do Over The Weekend?

Promo Image credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.