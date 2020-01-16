The Debate
Ajay Devgn Thanks Fans For All The Love And Support For 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Ajay Devgn's latest film managed to collect more than ₹100 crores. Read more to know about Ajaya Devgn’s 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' box office collection. 

Ajay Devgn has been one of the most prominent actors of the Bollywood industry. The actor is popular for his applaudable performance which has also made the actor popular nationwide. His latest film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been in the theatres since January 10 and it has managed to join the ₹100 Crore club. In just six days the film was able to cross the ₹100 crore mark which was even more shocking because of the collection block caused by ongoing CAA protests. Ajay Devgn took to his social media to thank his fan for backing him up so powerfully. Read more to know about Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection. 

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 100th Film 'Tanhaji' Earns A Whopping Rs. 107.68 Crores In Less Than A Week

Also Read | Maharashtra Follows Uttar Pradesh, Govt Says It'll Make Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Tax-free

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar Replaces Rana Dagubbati In Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji Box Office collection

Ajay Devgn’s period drama managed to collect ₹ 15.10 Crores on its first day, on Day 2, Tanhaji box office collections quickly shot up to ₹20.57 Crores. On Sunday, the box office collections of the film hiked over 75 per cent from Day 1 and managed to get a collection of ₹26.08 Crores. On Monday and Tuesday, Tanhaji pulled in ₹13.75 Crores and ₹15.28 crore which is a really good and strong run for a film in terms of box office collection. The film has collected ₹107.68 Crores since the film has been released. 

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Reveals That She Is Different From Sridevi But Their Work Intent Is Same

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Movie Download | The Ajay Devgn Starrer Leaked By Tamilrockers

 

 

 

