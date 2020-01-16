Ajay Devgn Thanks Fans For All The Love And Support For 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Ajay Devgn has been one of the most prominent actors of the Bollywood industry. The actor is popular for his applaudable performance which has also made the actor popular nationwide. His latest film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been in the theatres since January 10 and it has managed to join the ₹100 Crore club. In just six days the film was able to cross the ₹100 crore mark which was even more shocking because of the collection block caused by ongoing CAA protests. Ajay Devgn took to his social media to thank his fan for backing him up so powerfully. Read more to know about Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection.

Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji Box Office collection

Ajay Devgn’s period drama managed to collect ₹ 15.10 Crores on its first day, on Day 2, Tanhaji box office collections quickly shot up to ₹20.57 Crores. On Sunday, the box office collections of the film hiked over 75 per cent from Day 1 and managed to get a collection of ₹26.08 Crores. On Monday and Tuesday, Tanhaji pulled in ₹13.75 Crores and ₹15.28 crore which is a really good and strong run for a film in terms of box office collection. The film has collected ₹107.68 Crores since the film has been released.

After ages have found time to come out on a weekend to watch the much talked about movie #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior

Have always been fascinated by the contributions of the great Maratha warriors to “Unify India” against the “Aurangzebs” who wished “Tukde-Tukde” of India! pic.twitter.com/FPB2L8B3SB — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 11, 2020

