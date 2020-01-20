The Debate
Audience Throws Coins & Hard Cash During Ajay Devgn's Entry Scene In 'Tanhaji'; Watch

Bollywood News

"People are mad at this movie, bundle of rupees are being thrown in theater upon entry of Ajay Devgan, Padma talkies Kolhapur," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajay

Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has seen massive success with the box office collection. In just ten days, the movie has crossed Rs.150 crores. The film has received a unanimous response from critics and audiences, and generated great word of mouth.

Ajay Devgn's performance is the film is stellar and proof of that was seen in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. At Padma Talkies, the audience went berserk and was seen throwing coins during Ajay Devgn's entry scene in 'Tanhaji'.

This doesn't end here, the theatre was filled with hard cash flying and fans dancing wildly. A user wrote: "@ajaydevgn people throwing away currency notes on entry of tanhaji in Kolhapur. This shows how much effective character you have shown on screen sir." [sic] Another wrote: "Full theatre turned into stadium with showering of money." [sic]

Ajay Devgn thanks fans for all the love and support for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

WATCH

About the film

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has had exceptional days at the box office. After a spectacular opening day, the weekend saw a massive growth at the gate. The film has also set a new benchmark for Ajay’s co-star Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of an antagonist, Uday Bhan Singh.

Saif Ali Khan royally schooled for 'no concept of India until the British came' absurdity

ALSO READ | 'Sorry' Kamaal R Khan eats words as Tanhaji prediction goes awry, issues KRK-esque apology

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
