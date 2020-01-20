Audience Throws Coins & Hard Cash During Ajay Devgn's Entry Scene In 'Tanhaji'; Watch

Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has seen massive success with the box office collection. In just ten days, the movie has crossed Rs.150 crores. The film has received a unanimous response from critics and audiences, and generated great word of mouth.

Ajay Devgn's performance is the film is stellar and proof of that was seen in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. At Padma Talkies, the audience went berserk and was seen throwing coins during Ajay Devgn's entry scene in 'Tanhaji'.

This doesn't end here, the theatre was filled with hard cash flying and fans dancing wildly. A user wrote: "@ajaydevgn people throwing away currency notes on entry of tanhaji in Kolhapur. This shows how much effective character you have shown on screen sir." [sic] Another wrote: "Full theatre turned into stadium with showering of money." [sic]

Ajay Devgn thanks fans for all the love and support for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

WATCH

In Kolhapur, it rained money in the theatre on Ajay Devgan's entry in Tanhaji.. Amazingly it's a congress ruled state, now what left terrorists, @sardesairajdeep will say pic.twitter.com/Lm9Om2Yqjc — Prateek (@January20201) January 16, 2020

@ajaydevgn got this on whatsapp and crowd growing frenzy at the entry of Ajay Devgan at Padma Talkies, Kolhapur... pic.twitter.com/kSGn3mxieC — Padmabhushan Kekare (@bhushankekare) January 16, 2020

About the film

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has had exceptional days at the box office. After a spectacular opening day, the weekend saw a massive growth at the gate. The film has also set a new benchmark for Ajay’s co-star Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of an antagonist, Uday Bhan Singh.

#Tanhaji is a one-horse race... Biz jumps again... Day 9 higher than Day 1 [₹ 15.10 cr]... Trending better than #GoodNewwz in *Weekend 2*... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [Day 10], ₹ 175 cr on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr. Total: ₹ 145.33 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2020

Saif Ali Khan royally schooled for 'no concept of India until the British came' absurdity

ALSO READ | 'Sorry' Kamaal R Khan eats words as Tanhaji prediction goes awry, issues KRK-esque apology

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.