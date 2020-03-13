The Year 2018 Anushka Sharma Featured In The Most Number Of Films; Deets Inside

Anushka Sharma is now among the most popular actors of the Indian film industry. She has also inspired a lot of her fans with her style and acting prowess. The actor is always at the peak of the fashion game and inspires her 33 million followers on Instagram to do the same.

Anushka Sharma has now worked in several films alongside various popular actors of Bollywood. The actor had worked in four movies in 2018, setting a new record for herself. In 2018, she worked in Sanju, Pari, Sui Dhaaga, and Zero. Let's take a look at Anushka Sharma's movies in 2018.

Sanju

Sanju was among the most popular movies of Anushka Sharma. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Diya Mirza and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and narrates the story of actor Sanjay Dutt. The movie was critically acclaimed and did well at the box office.

Sui Dhaaga

This movie’s story revolves around Mauji and his wife, Mamta. They decide to start their own garment business. To make his business successful and make a name for himself, he participates in a fashion competition. The flick stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

Zero

Zero is the story of a vertically challenged man. He falls in love with Aafia, who suffers from cerebral palsy, but soon breaks up with her. He then learns a lot from Aafia and this changes his life. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The flick is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Pari

Pari is a horror flick that is helmed by Prosit Roy. In the movie, a righteous man tries to help Rukhsana who he feels is probably a victim of abuse. But, he soon understands that something is strange with the woman. The movie stars Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee in lead roles. It is also currently available on Netflix.

