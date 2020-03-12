From Anushka Sharma To Shraddha Kapoor,here's How Actors Give Their Lehengas A Sassy Twist

From Anushka Sharma's shirt-lehenga to Shraddha Kapoor's crop top with lehenga, it has become a trend to mix and match the lehenga. Here are ways you can style your lehenga and create a new outfit which you can don on any occasion. Read ahead to know more-

Ways to reuse a lehenga

Club it with a kurta

If you have a lehenga and a kurta of two contrasting colours, you can pair them together. The two together make a complete whole new outfit. However, you must ensure that the kurta is not heavily embroidered.

Source: KareenaKapoor FC Instagram

Pair it with a shirt

Most often this pairing is seen on Anushka Sharma, on-screen and off-screen. A way to tone down the extravagance of the lehenga is by pairing it with a neutral separate. For events where you are looking for an Indian attire with a modern twist, you can club your lehenga with a classic plain shirt (often suggested white colour), so that it compliments any other colour that you choose for the lehenga.

Source: AnushkaSharma Instagram

Pair the dupatta with other outfits

You can pair the heavy dupatta of a three-piece lehenga with a plain suit of basic colours like, black, white, and gold. You can even use it with a brocade-lined skirt. The white skirt would suit better to create an interesting look.

Source: AishwaryaRai FC Instagram

Make use of crop tops

If you have a fancy crop top, an off-shoulder top, or even a bodysuit, you are sorted. You can pair any one of those with your lehenga and create a fusion outfit. Perfect for a Mehendi or cocktail events, this one will not just help you reuse your ethnic wear, but will also make for a stylish outfit.

Source: AnushkaSharma FC Instagram