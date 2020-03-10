These Kartik Aaryan IGTV Videos Showcase His Cinematic Journey

Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in Bollywood. His journey in the industry till now has been quite interesting. He is certainly not only a monologue guy but a versatile actor as well who can deliver magnificent performances. After Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel, there are several movies that Kartik Aaryan has worked in and received praise from critics and fans. Kartik Aaryan's videos on IGTV showcases his cinematic journey in Bollywood.

This is the trailer for the movie Lukka Chuppi. The movie starred Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. It tells the story of a couple who moves in together in a live-in relationship and faces backlash from society.

This is the trailer for the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The film tells the story of a middle-class man who is stuck between his wife and another woman.

This is the trailer for the movie Love Aaj Kal. The flick stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan and this is their first onscreen appearance together. Clearly, you can see how far Kartik Aaryan has come, with movies like Lukka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and now Love Aaj Kal. The movie released recently on Valentine's Day 2020.

Kartik Aaryan has now worked in several movies. The actor is working on his upcoming projects like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2. With all these movies in his itinerary, Kartik Aaryan's future in Bollywood looks promising.

