Kartik Aaryan 'hates' Being Away From Mother As ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ Shoot Begins; See Post

Kartik Aaryan has evidently become one of the busiest stars working in the entertainment industry right now. The actor has multiple projects under his kitty and thus has shoots and promotional events lined-up throughout the year. Though his latest film Love Aaj Kal failed to impress audience and critics members alike, Kartik earned praise for his performance and has already gone on to start the shoot for his next film Bhool Bhulaiya 2. But, the actor shared a heartfelt post from the flight as he was on his way to the shoot, stating that he misses his mother. Check out his post below -

Kartik Aaryan misses his mother as he leaves for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

The actor can be seen wearing a hoodie as he poses for a selfie. But, Kartik also revealed his injured hand in the post and stated that he hates being away from her mother when injured. Kartik's heartfelt post was received with many sweet messages by his fans who wished him a speedy recovery.

As per reports, Kartik Aaryan flew to Jaipur to shoot for an important schedule of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The film will also feature Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. It is reported that the Jaipur schedule for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 will be shooting the climax which will feature actor Tabu dancing on the well-known Mere Dholna Sun song. The cast and crew of the film will wrap up the Jaipur schedule before leaving for Luckow to shoot remaining portions.

Image courtesy - Kartik Aaryan Instagram

