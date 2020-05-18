Pooja Hegde's Photoshoots Will Serve As Inspiration For Your Next Instagram Post

Pooja Hegde is now a popular face in Bollywood as well. The actor has come a long way in her acting career. From being a model to becoming a full-fledged actor, she has also inspired her fans in her journey. And not only the actor has impressed the audience with her acting prowess but also moved them with her beauty, style and fitness.

Pooja Hegde has often posted several pictures from her photoshoots on her Instagram. Her various photoshoots show her elegance and style. Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s photos from her Instagram below.

This photo is from her photoshoot with an entertainment portal that she'd done recently. The actor posted this suave photo of herself on her Instagram in March. What's amazing is that this photo bolsters both her femininity and masculinity. The actor looks confident and neat in the picture, with a touch of detachment from life's logical concerns.

This photo is from her photoshoot with a premium multi-designer fashion website. The actor is giving the chic looks in the above photo. The actor looks beautiful and timeless in the red lehenga and the nose ring, which allows her to accessorize her look in a unique way. Check out more photos from Pooja Hegde's Instagram below.

Pooja Hegde not only looks stunning in the above photo but is also shared some advice for Valentine's Day. She quoted Carrie Bradshaw and wrote, “Don’t forget to fall in love with yourself first”. That is some useful piece of advice. It is amazing how she inspires her followers to become better and love themselves. Her wavy hair and pearl white blouse design look impeccable.

In the above photo, the model is wearing a black lehenga and a matching embroidered top. The actor shows off her curves with confidence. The actor is also wearing Manish Malhotra in this one, which makes her looks elegant as well as stunning.

Pooja Hegde went hot rod red in this one. The actor looks stunning in the fiery red outfit. The actor also wrote 'daredevil' on the caption of the photo. She looks inspiring and powerful in this photoshoot.

Pooja Hegde shares on how being imperfect and being a mess is a good thing as she poses for the photo. The actor has always given us major style and beauty goals. But there point her is that even she believes that the standards society has set for beauty should not be followed. Instead, you should embrace the 'mess' that you are.

