Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan & Other South Celebrities Become Chefs During Quarantine

During this lockdown, various celebs are showing off their cooking skills, and are making some attempt to cook. The COVID-19 lockdown has pushed everyone to try new things. The outbreak has led the celebrities to bring out their inner chef and expressing it in a wholesome way on their social media.

Various South-Indian celebrities like Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal have been doing this as well. Kajal Aggarwal made samosas. Ram Charan posted a video of himself making fresh butter. Taking a look at these will make your day. Let's take a look at how popular South Indian celebrities brought out their culinary skills during this lockdown period.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is seen chilling in this photo in her PJs. The actor looks cute in the red pyjamas. She also reminisced about how her mother used to make her pizzas when she was a kid. Well, cheers, because this time the actor herself made a pizza for her. How wholesome is that?

Ram Charan

Actor Ram Charan is learning how to make fresh butter in this Instagram post. He is in the video with his grandmother and mother. The actor looks adorable with her family in the video.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal, in this photo, has made Punjabi-style samosas which are called Khasta Samosas. The actor shared that it was a fun experience and she did this under the tutelage of her 'master chef mommy'. She looks extremely happy with her creation and even took a photo making a heart with her hands and the samosa.

