Pooja Hegde Flaunting Her Impressive Kick Boxing And Split Skills; Check Out The Videos

Pooja Hedge, the model-turned-actor often shares her fitness regime with her fans. The actor is popular for her incredible acting skills and style. The young diva is also among the fittest celebs in the industry and knows how to leverage her social media. The actor's Instagram is full of mind-blowing workout posts. From pilates to kickboxing to yoga, the actor seems to do it all. Take a look at her impressive kickboxing as well as her split skills in these photos from her Instagram.

Also read: Pooja Hegde's Adorable Photos And Videos With Her Dogs That You Need To See

Also read: Pooja Hegde's Fitness Posts Will Motivate Fans To Workout Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Pooja Hedge's workout skills:

The actor is dressed in a black athleisure in the above video. In this video, she impressed her followers with her amazing spin-kick.

Als read: Pooja Hegde Reads Graphic Novel, Talks About 'unleashing Inner Nerd' Amid Lockdown

Dressed in red athleisure, Pooja Hedge is seen performing a kick in this photo. The model has got a great form. She certainly is able to inspire her fans and followers with her exceptional skills.

Pooja Hegde is reaching for the stars in this one. The model's posture is solid and firm. The kick-ass actor can also perform several other things like a split, a handstand among other things. Hegde has got great flexibility and seems to have incredible muscle strength.

In this, Pooja is showing her kickboxing skills. The model captioned the post with, "The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is practice 😉💥". Her practice certainly seems to be paying off. The model's incredible fitness routine has impressed her millions of fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.