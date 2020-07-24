This Day That Year: When Alia Spoke About Nepotism, Vicky Shared His 'life Lesson' & More

From Alia Bhatt talking about nepotism to Ayushmann Khurrana opening about beauty standards, here are some of the unforgettable events of the past that made headlines on this day. Here is a collection of few events that made headlines on July 24, in the past years.

When Vicky Kaushal spoke about Masaan

On July 24, 2019, Vicky Kaushal starrer Masaan completed 4 years. On the occasion, the actor, took to Instagram, to share that Masaan has taught hi]m the important lesson of his life. He said days before they starting filming the movie, he would go to Manikarnika Ghat and sit there for hours watching bodies getting burnt. He added be it dark, fair, beautiful, ugly, rich or poor, all would turn into ash. Have a look at the post shared by the actor here:

When Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about beauty standards

On this day, last year, while promoting Bala, actor Ayushmann Khurrana was seen saying that the subject of the movie is relevant and very ‘topical’. He added that receding hairline in the 30s can have many issues attached to it. He was seen shocked by the fact that this subject was overlooked for so many years in the industry.

According to him, he essayed several unconventional roles be it a sperm donor or a person suffering from erectile dysfunction. However, this topic was literally right in front of everyone but never touched upon. He concluded, the interview saying that the idea behind Bala was to question the definition of beauty that everyone has conditioned to accept.

When Saif Ali Khan spoke about Sara Ali Khan’s debut

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter made her Bollywood debut back in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath. On July 24, that year, when Saif was asked about her daughter’s debut he replied saying that he is confident she will perform well. Saif added that Sara Ali Khan is in the right hand and he isn’t nervous about it anymore.

When Alia Bhat spoke about nepotism

Alia Bhatt, on July 24, 2018, opened up about her views on nepotism. The actor said she has realised that there is no need to defend the nepotistic nature of the industry because it does exist. Back then she added, that the reason why it has become an emotional debate because those on the other side face difficulty in getting chances.

The Raazi actor further said if she was on the other side, she would be heartbroken too. She concluded her bite saying that nepotism does exist everywhere but in the movie business, there is no fixed solution for it. One must be at the right place at the right time, added Alia.

(Promo Image Source: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana & Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

