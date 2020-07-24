Alia Bhatt Has Most Endearing Reaction As Demi Lovato Announces Her Engagement

Demi Lovato sent the internet into a frenzy as she announced her engagement to beau Max Ehrich on her social media. Her fans and many Hollywood biggies went on to congratulate the singer on this happy occasion. But amongst them, even Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt had the most beautiful reaction to Demi's post.

Alia Bhatt had a lovely reaction to Demi's engagement

Alia Bhatt went on to like Demi's post which she shared on Instagram. Along with it, the Gully Boy actor also left some heart emojis for the Sorry Not Sorry singer. Alia's reaction to the singer's engagement was truly endearing. Talking about Demi's post, she shared a series of some lovely pictures with Max wherein they can be seen standing by the beachside.

In one of the pictures, Demi can be seen flaunting her engagement ring while in another picture, she can be seen stealing a kiss with her fiance. Take a look at the Sober singer's post.

Demi Lovato had a beautiful message for fiance Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato also had a heart-warming message for her fiance on this delightful occasion. She wrote how her birth dad used to call her his 'little partner' when she was young. She added that back then, this sounded strange but now the term made perfect sense. The singer declared that now she will officially be 'someone else's partner'.

The Anyone singer revealed that she knew that she loved Max the moment she had first met him. She added that luckily how he too fell for her the very first time that they met. The singer went on to say that she never felt so loved unconditionally by anyone in her life other than her parents.

The Tell Me You Love Me singer added how Max never pressurizes her to change herself and instead he motivates her to be the best version of herself. She further stated that she is 'ecstatic' to start her life and family with Max. Her fiance Max too was also not far behind and had an equally mushy and lovestruck message for her on his social media. Max stated that he has no words to express how infinitely he in love with Demi.

