This Day That Year: Katrina Kaif Opened Up About Her Break-up

In the past few years, various issues made headlines on this day over the years. From Katrina Kaif opening up about her break-up, Vicky Kaushal confirming that he is single, Sofia Hayat announcing divorce with her husband numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

Katrina Kaif opened up about her break-up

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif opened up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in an interview. According to a report, earlier, she considered her break-up to be a blessing. In another interview, Kaif revealed that she had to break up before she could proceed to rebuild herself. The actor also said that she had to unravel and feel everything that had happened and had to take full responsibility for her part in the equation about what she could have done better.

Vicky Kaushal confirmed that he was single then

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal opened up about his break-up with rumoured girlfriend Harleen Sethi. During an awards show, he was being asked about the same and he replied in affirmative. Kaushal repeated a few times that he was single and confirmed that he was focussing on his career then. On the other hand, before the interview, Harleen Sethi shared an emotional post about break-ups on Instagram. Take a look.

Sofia Hayat announced her divorce after one year of marriage

Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat decided to marry her Romanian boyfriend, Vlad. The duo walked down the aisle in 2017 and a year later she announced her pregnancy. However, after completing one year with Vlad, Hayat decided to part ways with him.

Sofia Hayat also revealed that he duped his ex-girlfriend. She approached the former Bigg Boss contestant and unveiled the truth to her. Here are some of the screenshots featuring the proofs, which she shared.

