Here's A Recap Of How Katrina Kaif Is Keeping Herself Productive Amidst Lockdown

Many Bollywood celebrities are taking to social media to keep their fans updated about their lockdown diaries. One such celeb is Katrina Kaif. The diva posted many motivating videos, urging fans to follow social distancing. She posted pictures and videos on her social media in which she is gyming at home, cooking, playing guitar, and also instruct people to stay at home and follow the safety measures strictly during the COVID-19 lockdown. So, let’s take a recap at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram page and her quarantine posts.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram recap of lockdown posts on what is she doing all the time-

Katrina Kaif trying to learn some new hobbies, look at this post in which Katrina is playing guitar. She captioned it as-

Work in progress 🎸 sound coming soon in a few days 🔈 hopefully 🤦🏻‍♀️🤞can’t let down @ankurtewari 😇#staysafe

Katrina Kaif reunited with her Bollywood friends amid the COVID-19 lockdown and revived some memories on a video call. Just have a look at their adorable faces.

Reunited .... our newly reformed “ club “ with a very appropriate name “ #isolated r us “ @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever 😷🐶. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew

Katrina Kaif's workout from home during the COVID-19 lockdown will surely inspire you to have a fit body and workout at your respective houses. So, here is a fully described workout plan of Katrina Kaif for you to have a look at-

#WorkoutFromHome #Part2

Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe 😊 ⁣ ⁣⁣

♦️ #Warmup⁣⁣

1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps⁣⁣

2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣

3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣

4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps⁣ ⁣⁣

♦️ #Workout:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps

3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

@reebokindia #CommittedToFitness ⁣⁣

🎥 by @isakaif 🌟

#WorkoutFromHome

Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 😊

1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps

2⃣ Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps

3⃣ Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps

4⃣ Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)

5⃣ Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps

6⃣ Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok

Katrina Kaif requesting the people out there to stay at home and keep following the safety measures to fight against coronavirus outbreak.

Be safe and take care of one another. Together let's help to stop the spread of this virus. Stay safe everyone 🙏

@cmomaharashtra_ @My_bmc

@adityathackeray

Katrina Kaif is also busy doing some household work like washing the utensils, brooming the house, and also cooking food with her sisters. Have a look at these amazing posts and captions by Katrina Kaif during the COVID-19 lockdown.

We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do 🤔🍴🥣 #happyworldsiblingday @isakaif

🍽 +🧽=🙂🏠 really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome

Katrina Kaif lighting candles to appreciate the unseen heroes amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She captioned the pic as-

“May it be a light to u in dark places when all other lights go out “ (LOTR )..... 🪔 💛 #9baje9minute #staysafe #stayhome #togetherwearestronger

