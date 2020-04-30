Here's A Recap Of How Katrina Kaif Is Keeping Herself Productive Amidst Lockdown

Quick links:
Many Bollywood celebrities are taking to social media to keep their fans updated about their lockdown diaries. One such celeb is Katrina Kaif. The diva posted many motivating videos, urging fans to follow social distancing. She posted pictures and videos on her social media in which she is gyming at home, cooking, playing guitar, and also instruct people to stay at home and follow the safety measures strictly during the COVID-19 lockdown. So, let’s take a recap at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram page and her quarantine posts.
Work in progress 🎸 sound coming soon in a few days 🔈 hopefully 🤦🏻♀️🤞can’t let down @ankurtewari 😇#staysafe
Reunited .... our newly reformed “ club “ with a very appropriate name “ #isolated r us “ @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever 😷🐶. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew
#WorkoutFromHome #Part2
Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe 😊
♦️ #Warmup
1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps
2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps
3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps
4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps
♦️ #Workout:
1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps
2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps
3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps
4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps
5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps
6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps
@reebokindia #CommittedToFitness
🎥 by @isakaif 🌟
#WorkoutFromHome
Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 😊
1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps
2⃣ Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps
3⃣ Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps
4⃣ Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)
5⃣ Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps
6⃣ Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok
Be safe and take care of one another. Together let's help to stop the spread of this virus. Stay safe everyone 🙏
@cmomaharashtra_ @My_bmc
@adityathackeray
We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do 🤔🍴🥣 #happyworldsiblingday @isakaif
🍽 +🧽=🙂🏠 really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome
“May it be a light to u in dark places when all other lights go out “ (LOTR )..... 🪔 💛 #9baje9minute #staysafe #stayhome #togetherwearestronger
