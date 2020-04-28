Katrina Kaif Shares Video Of Her 'cheesy' Tuesday Amid Lockdown; See Here

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood celebrities have turned to social media to keep their fans entertained. Actor Katrina Kaif is also keeping her fans updated of her day to day activities amid the lockdown. Her Instagram posts show that the actor is doing all the household activities like cleaning, cooking by herself since there is no house help. Katrina Kaif's videos are not only entertaining the fans but are also motivating them to do the same.

On April 28, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself chopping some cheese in her kitchen. Her cute smile in the picture captured everyone's attention. Katrina Kaif captioned the video as "Tuesday = 🥘+👩🏽‍💻@🏠". In the video, Bharat actor Katrina Kaif is dressed in a comfortable dungaree paired with a white top.

Watch Katrina Kaif's video below

However, this is not the first time that Katrina Kaif is cooking meals. A few days back, the actor posted a video of herself cooking pancakes along with her sister Isabelle Kaif.

In the video, Katrina Kaif is wearing a chef's hat and an apron. Katrina Kaif captioned the video as "We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do 🤔🍴🥣 #happyworldsiblingday @isakaif". Watch the video below.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on March 24, 2020. But due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the release date of the film has been postponed further. The film also features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by production companies- Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Cape of Good Films.

