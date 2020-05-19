This Day That Year: Prabhas' Promotional Video With Anushka Shetty Goes Viral

In the past few years, various things made headlines in the film industry. From an old video of Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia going viral; Arnold Schwarzenegger issuing a statement, after getting a flying kick in the back; to Kangana Ranaut laughing on a rape joke. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

When a video featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia went viral

The previous year, an old video of Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia before the release of Baahubali became viral. It features Prabhas trying to convey a message to his co-star Shetty through Bhatia. However, she looked confused with the turn of events. An interesting incident occurred at a promotional event in Kerala in 2015. While filmmaker SS Rajamouli addressed the audience, the leading actors sat behind the director on stage.

Prabhas gestured Tamannah to clap. Since she was already clapping, he asked her to convey his message to Anushka Shetty. But, Tamannah found it difficult to understand and leaned back for him to communicate it to Shetty himself. The video became viral in no time. Take a look.

Arnold Schwarzenegger assured his fans that he was fine

Hollywood actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger stated on social media after a man attacked him by giving a flying kick from the back. Although the security detained him immediately, his video went viral on social media. As it surfaced on the internet, fans expressed their concerns over the actor’s health and well-being. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media and assured his fans that he was fine and there was nothing to worry about. Besides, he thanked them and revealed that he realised he was kicked only after watching the video.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Kangana Ranaut's rape jokes controversy

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut received fans’ backlash after she laughed on an insensitive joke, which Jim Sarbh cracked. According to reports, he said that he would rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol. That is when Ranaut laughed and said that she did not know that was an option. This incident took place at the Cannes Film Festival. After their video went viral on social media, fans criticized her and called Sarbh’s joke insensitive. Take a look at their fans’ tweets.

Kangs is A+ grade hypocrite (nothing new) and this Jim Sarbh turned out to be a piece of shit. Rape jokes are not okay... stfu ..😠👎 — BANNO (@BannoReBanno) May 15, 2018

Dear Jim Sarbh/ Kangana Ranaut

Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is NOT a joke. If you tell or laugh at jokes about rape you are a part of the problem. https://t.co/Pk5bSB9zCr — YellowGlassDragon (@karishmau) May 15, 2018

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s honeymoon photos

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been shelling out major couple goals since they tied the knot in 2018. Right after their marriage, they went honeymooning in Hawaii and shared photos on their Instagram stories and feed. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s photos garnered numerous comments and thousands of likes from their fans and followers. Take a look at the duo’s summer-ready pictures.

