Prabhas Reveals How He Got The Swag On For "Enni Soni" Song From 'Saaho', Take A Look

When the news broke out that South Superstar Prabhas of Baahubali fame is making a debut in Bollywood, his fans went into a frenzy. From the inception of Saaho to its worldwide cinematic release, Prabhas was constantly in the news. Saaho is directed by Sujeeth, and it was made at a magnanimous budget of Rs. 300-350 crores.

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor shared screen space with Prabhas in Saaho for the first. The Sujeeth film was one of the most-anticipated films of 2019. From its songs to high-octane action sequences, everything was rage about Saaho. Even though the film could not live up to its hype, songs Saaho of like Psycho Saaiyann, Enni Soni, Bad Boy were chartbuster hits.

Enni Soni is a romantic track featuring Shraddha and Prabhas. In an interview, the Rebel star talked about how he got the swag and right attitude for the uber-cool track by Tulsi Kumar and Guru Randhawa. Let's take a look at what Prabhas said in this throwback video.

Prabhas Reveals The Reason Behind His Swag In Enni Soni Track

Enni Soni is shot in most exotic locations on earth one can think of. From Switzerland to Austria, the makers made sure that the audience gets to see some stunning locales during this romantic track. Celebrated Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant directed this song. During an interview, Prabhas talked about how Vaibhavi motivated him to get the right attitude for the song. Watch the video here.

The Mirchi actor said that Vaibhavi guided him to bring his a-game in this soft dance number with some catchy beats, and lovely lyrics. In a frame, Prabhas walks towards Shraddha, wherein he has to look very charming, and his walk should be perfect. In the interview, Prabhas revealed especially during that walk, Vaibhavi wanted him to walk with a lot style.

Interestingly, Prabhas followed her instructions, and after one shot he asked Merchant whether they should try another. But in the next shot, Prabhas walked with too much attitude, so she said the previous shot was cooler and they zeroed on it. Enni Soni is penned by Guru Randhawa. The song has over 146 million on Youtube and is a chartbuster hit by Guru and Tulsi.

It is shot in the middle of Austria's snow-capped mountains. Additionally, it is also filmed on the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge in Switzerland, where Prabhas can be seen romancing Shraddha. Both the actors donned some outlandishly voguish ensembles in the video. The film is also available in three other languages Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently working on his upcoming film Prabhas 20. Mohenjo Daro fame actor Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in the movie. It is a romantic movie which is slated for a release Dusshera in 2020.

