Prabhas-Anushka And Other Popular On-screen Pairs In Tollywood

Tollywood has produced many romantic movies. The industry has also featured some of the best on-screen pairs. Apart from the conventional and established pairs, many debutant actors have also set the screen on fire with their chemistry. The movies of these sizzling pairs have made a lot of money at the box office. Here are some of the best on-screen pairs from the Tollywood industry who are loved by the audience and are their all-time favourites-

Best on-screen pairs in Tollywood

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty

One of the most celebrated on-screen couples is Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. It is a treat for the eyes of the South audience to watch these two actors together in a movie. Prabhas and Anushka have worked together in movies like Billa (2009) and Mirchi (2013). In 2015, Prabhas and Anushka were cast opposite each other for S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali (2015) that went on to make history in the Indian cinema.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are one of the most loved couples in Tollywood, both in real and reel life. The two actors have worked together in movies like Oka Laila Kosam (2014), Dohchay (2015), Premam (2016), and Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo (2016). The two tied a knot on October 8, 2017, at a destination wedding in Goa.

Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Hassan

The Tollywood audience enjoys seeing Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Hassan on-screen together. The first time the two actors were paired together was for Gabbar Singh (2012). After a gap of five years, the two were paired together in Katamarayudu (2017), that went on to become a blockbuster.

Ram Charan Teja and Kajal Aggarwal

Ram Charan Teja and Kajal Aggarwal are among the most sizzling pairs in the Tollywood industry. Not a single person will deny that the two actors create magic together on-screen. They first appeared in Magadheera (2009), paired opposite each other. Later, they went on to do many movies like Naayak (2013), Govindudu Andarivadele (2014), and Yevadu (2014)

Mahesh Babu and Trisha

Mahesh Babu and Trisha’s on-screen chemistry keeps the audience glued to the screens. The two were seen paired together in Athadu (2005), that went on to do great at the box-office. The two also appeared together in Sainikudu (2006).

