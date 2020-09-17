This Day That Year: Joaquin's 'Joker' & Brad Pitt's Query On Chandrayaan-2 Breaks The Net

There have been a number of stories from the entertainment industry which make it to the headlines every day. However, there are some headlines and stories which are worth looking back through the years. Similarly, on this day, i.e September 17, in 2018 and 2019, there have also been a number of stories which left a lasting impression on fans and broke the internet. Below are some such stories -

1) Joaquin Phoenix's first look as Joker went viral (2018)

Though Joker released back in October 2019, the production for the same had kicked off way before that. Back in 2018, director Todd Phillips had shared Joaquin Phoenix's first look as Arthur Fleck from the Joker film which went on to break the internet. The film itself was a successful venture for Joaquin who bagged an Oscar for his performance. Check out the first look below -

2) Kajol answered whether her daughter would like to join Bollywood (2018)

Back in 2018, Kajol was busy promoting her film Helicopter Eela and during an interaction with a section of media, she was asked if her daughter, Nysa wanted to join the industry and if so, would she help her. The actor had replied saying that if her daughter wanted to join the industry, she would just allow and encourage her to do so. Kajol stated that it was her life thus it was her free will to choose her career and her path.

3) Brad Pitt had inquired about the Chandrayaan-2 (2019)

Brad Pitt, who featured in the film Ad Astra had rung up an astronaut in the ISS and have a 20-minute conversation. During the conversation, Brad asked the NASA astronaut stationed at the ISS whether he could see the Chandrayaan-2 landing on the moon. It was surprising for Indian fans to see Brad inquire about the Indian moon lander which led to an outpour of love for the actor. Check out the video below -

4) Actor Dimple Kapadia was seen filming TENET in Mumbai with Chris Nolan (2019)

Back in 2019, director Christopher Nolan was seen filming in the streets of Mumbai for his film Tenet. Actor Dimple Kapadia, who plays a pivotal role in the film was also seen along with Robert Pattinson, shooting some integral portions of the film. This had led fans excited for the sci-fi film which unfortunately has not released in India to-date amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

