This Day That Year: Arjun's Revelation Of Not Wanting To Act, 'Infinity War' BO & More

Each year-round, a number of stories from the entertainment industry do the rounds on the internet which grab major attention from fans and the general public. Similarly, on this day, i.e September 16, in 2018, and 2019, many stories made their way to the mainstream portals. Here is a look at some of them -

Arjun Kapoor never wanted to be an actor (2018)

Actor Arjun Kapoor may have a couple of flops under his belt but he often manages to impress fans and the critics with his performances. However, the actor had appeared at the Saavn (Now- JioSaavn) podcast where he revealed that he never really wanted to be an actor. Arjun had revealed that he used to be an obese kid in his younger days which is why he did not think about acting seriously.

Avengers: Infinity War ended its domestic box office run (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War was arguably the biggest cinematic event of 2018. The film grossed over $2 Billion at the global box-office. However, it was running strong in the US-based theatres for just a few days shy of five months. In its glorious box-office run, Infinity War raked in $678 million in the USA.

Still from- Avengers: Infinity War trailer

Ali Fazal opened up about art and playing it safe (2019)

Actor Ali Fazal has often shown his support for many crushing issues in the country. The actor had recently given his voice to an animated short film that showcased the migrant crisis during the initial lockdown period in India. However, Fazal has been vocal about art being a representation of society and revealed that when he speaks, he speaks on behalf of many people and not just his own thoughts and ideologies, during an interview with Indian Express back in 2019.

Laura Dern refutes dating rumours with Bradley Cooper (2019)

Laura Dern and Bradley Cooper were linked up back in 2019 when the two were seen enjoying a meal together in New York City. Dern had gone on record with US Weekly and revealed that she and Bradley Cooper were good friends and that there was nothing brewing between the two. Laura had referred to Bradley as her 'best friend in the world'.

