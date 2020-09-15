This Day That Year September 15: Eminem's Apology & Other Events Which Made The News

Each year, headlines from the entertainment industry manage to attract major traction. People wish to know about their favourite stars at the happenings around them which gravitates them to the stories written on mainstream platforms. Similarly, through the years 2019 and 2018 on September 15, there have been a number of stories revolving around major celebs which made major headlines. Check out some those stories below -

1) Amitabh Bachchan participated in PM Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata hi Seva' movement (2018)

Back in 2018, actor Amitabh Bachhan had contributed to the PM's 'Swachhata hi Seva' movement and helped in cleaning up of the Versova beach. The actor had also spoken to the multiple news portal present there stating that he was shocked to see the condition of the beach. The PM had sent out letters to over 2000 prominent personnel in different aspects of work and society out of which Amitabh Bachchan was one.

2) Eminem apologised for inclusion of homophobic slur in Kamikaze song (2018)

Back in 2018, Eminem had appeared in an interview with radio host Sway where he revealed that he may have gone too far in order to make fun of Tyler, The Creator. The rapper revealed that the inclusion of the homophobic slur made him uncomfortable before the album was out and he tried to hide it away in the track, but it did not work as expected and led to a certain backlash. The rapper formally apologised to anyone he ended up hurting when he attempted to talk down on Tyler.

3) Paulo Coelho praised Nawazuddinn Siddqui's performance in Sacred Games (2019)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui received a lot of love from fans and critics for his portrayal of a mafia leader in Sacred Games. However, to the actor's surprise, the novelist and lyricist Paulo Coelho had stepped up and sung praise for the actor's performance via a tweet. Check out the tweet below -

One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor @Nawazuddin_S https://t.co/LrEo5vLhTE — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 13, 2019

4) Director Todd Phillips talked about Phoenix walking off the sets during Joker shoots (2019)

Back in 2019, when the cast and the director of the Joker film were busy doing the press rounds, Todd Phillips had opened up about the actor just walking off the set whenever he felt like between takes. The director also made a shocking revelation that Joaquin had lost his composure on set and it would baffle his co-stars. However, Joaquin's commitment to the role earned him an Oscar.

