'This FIR Is Anti-Rhea, Not Anti-women': Sushant Singh's Brother-in-law Slams An Article

Late actor Sushant Singh's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti took to his blog and slammed a news article that called out 'toxic Bihari families who can't stand girlfriends'. Dismissing the 'preposterous generalization' made in the article, Vishal Kirti gave Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's example and how his family adored her.

"Many people know that Sushant dated Ankita (Lokhande) for at least six years and they lived together for a good portion of that relationship. People have seen great pictures of Ankita and Sushant’s family together and almost everyone knows that some members of Sushant’s family, including my wife, are in constant touch with Ankita. Sushant then presumably dated Kriti (although he did not explicitly mention that they were dating, so they might be just very good friends) and the last time we met him in July 2017, Kriti met with us as well. We were fond of Kriti too," wrote Vishal Kirti.

He also concluded by saying, "The FIR didn’t say that my father-in-law couldn’t stand Ankita. He actually adored Ankita and even stayed over in Mumbai with Ankita and Sushant. The FIR mentions one specific person called Rhea," and slammed how the article written about Sushant was given an 'anti-feminist' flare.

This is where Jyoti’s stereotypical “toxic Bihari family” trope gets debunked. The FIR didn’t say that my father-in-law couldn’t stand Ankita. The FIR mentions one specific person called Rhea and giving it an anti-feminist flare is toxic journalism. https://t.co/xhj7qljvcS — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 9, 2020

Rhea summoned by ED; MVA govt hires Singhvi

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate continues with its investigation on the financial angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, it has grilled Rhea Chakraborty's brother more eighteen hours. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, who went to the ED office at 12.30 PM on Saturday left the Mumbai's Ballard Pier office of the central agency at 6.40 AM on Sunday. A day earlier, ED had interrogated Rhea and her former business manager Shruti Modi, her CA Ritesh Shah for over nine hours. Moreover, ED has summoned Rhea once again on Monday.

Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Government submits reply to SC on Rhea plea

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray-led government will be represented by top Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, sources told Republic, in the petition by Rhea seeking transfer of case filed by Bihar Police in Patna on the FIR lodged by Sushant's father. The Maharashtra government on Saturday also filed a reply to the Supreme Court and has attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea are 'tainted by afterthoughts'. The Supreme Court will hear the case on Tuesday.

