ON TAPE: Six Locksmiths Found In Sushant's House's Vicinity, None Called By Mumbai Police?

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, about six locksmiths with their shops in the vicinity of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flat in Bandra were questioned on whether Mumbai Police approached them for interrogation regarding the case. All six of them unanimously denied any such occurrence, further revealing that media persons have often spoken to them but no one from Mumbai Police has asked them for any details. Republic TV's sting operation was initiated to gather information on one locksmith who, according to Sushant Singh Raj's cook Neeraj Singh, was paid Rs. 2000 by Siddharth Pithani, the actor's flatmate, to break down the door of the bedroom where Sushant had allegedly committed suicide on June 14.

However, the sting operation seems to have unveiled more evidence of the perfunctory investigation conducted by Mumbai Police in the actor's death probe. Amid the many top personalities from the film industry that Mumbai Police summoned to the Bandra Police station in the past 55 days, they seem to have been lax in probing of the people present on the location on the day of the alleged suicide.

Read | Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Government submits reply to SC on Rhea plea

Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's flatmate, had revealed in his wishy-washy testimony to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on LIVE TV that on June 14, when Sushant did not respond to the knocking on his bedroom door, they had to seek the help of a locksmith to open the door. Later in another sting operation conducted by Republic TV, Sushant's cook Neeraj Singh revealed that the team of house-helps began to look for keys to Sushant's room, which took over 15 minutes, Sidharth Pithani then suggested calling a locksmith.

Read | Sushant's flatmate Siddharth: We called the locksmith that morning and opened his door

"Sidharth knew the locksmith, called him through his phone. He had taken his number from someone," he said. When he arrived Sidharth told him to break the lock since it had been so long and didn't let him enter. Neeraj also revealed that Siddharth Pithani had paid Rs. 2000 to the locksmith for breaking the lock of the door.

Read | ON TAPE: Sushant's cook says Siddharth Pithani called locksmith, narrates door opening

Read | Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent Maha govt in SC hearing on Rhea's plea in Sushant case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.