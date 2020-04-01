The Debate
Nushrat Bharucha Shares A Tight Bond With Mom Tanseem Bharucha & These Pics Are A Proof

Bollywood News

Nushrat Bharucha is a popular actor known for her acting style and sharp looks. The actor posts adorable photos with her mother. Check them out.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha is a popular actor known for her acting style and sharp looks. The actor is quite active on her social media and often posts alluring photos. Nushrat Bharucha is also known for her chic style, which is evident from her Instagram. On Mother's Day last year and the year before that, the actor posted a series of adorable pictures with her mum. Let's take a look into it

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar & Nushrat Bharucha Redefine Elegance In High-slit Black Outfits

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor posted an adorable photo from her childhood. Posing with her mother, she wrote, "She dances with me, dresses me up and gives me the best adventures of my life! Every day of my life is Your day Mother." Check out the photo below.

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha's Photos In No-makeup Looks That You Should Not Miss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

This photo clearly shows that the two have a great bond and care for each other deeply. The photos were shared on account of Mother's Day. In the first photo, you can see that the actor is dancing with her mom in a room. In the second photo, you can see Nushrat all glowed up in a saree.

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha & Bhumi Pednekar's Monochrome Look Might Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

The actor looks adorable with her mom when she was a child. The end of this clip is quite wholesome too. Check it out.

Upcoming Ventures

Chhalaang is a comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Bhushan Kumar. The plot is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. The movie is set to be released on June 2, 2020. The movie will star Rajjkummar Rao as Montu and Nushrat Bharucha as Neelu.

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha Gives Fans A Glimpse Into Her Night Workout Session; Check Pictures

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

First Published:
