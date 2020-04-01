The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Nushrat Bharucha's Photos In No-makeup Looks That You Should Not Miss

Bollywood News

Nushrat Bharucha is considered to be one of the most stylish, flamboyant contemporary Bollywood stars. Here are her best no-makeup looks you must check out.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha, apart from her acting skills, is noted for her distinctive style. The actress has left no stone unturned in charming her fans. Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram handle speaks volumes of her style and beauty regimes. Listed below are Nushrat Bharucha's photos of the time when she pulled off the no-makeup look. Read on to know more:

READ:Nushrat Bharucha And Janhvi Kapoor Slay In Lavender Sequined Saree Looks

Times Nushrat Bharucha pulled off the no-makeup look

READ:Nushrat Bharucha Gives Fans A Glimpse Into Her Night Workout Session; Check Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

READ: Nushrat Bharucha Loves These Salman Khan Starrers; Expressed Wish To Be Part Of Them

Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram has many of her pictures with her makeup and no-makeup looks. Nushrat has nailed the nude look, the smokey-eye look, the bold lip look and many more. The actress during her quarantine time has been uploading a lot of her self-time pictures and no-makeup look photos. 

READ: Kartik Aaryan's Songs From Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Akaash Vani' | How Many Did You Know?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

Nushrat Bharucha's photos above showcase her clear and glowing skin. While her eyebrows look far too perfect, her lips surely enhance her photos. The actress along with her stunning skin is also pretty serious about her fashion and style. Her outfits always compliment her hair and makeup.

READ: Nushrat Bharucha & Kartik Aaryan's Fun Pics During 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' You Can't Miss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

READ: When Nushrat Bharucha Revealed She Didn't Want To Do ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama' With Luv Ranjan

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nizamuddin
HANSAL MEHTA QUESTIONS BJP GOVT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Tigress
TIGRESS ST-10 GIVES BIRTH TO CUB