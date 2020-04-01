Nushrat Bharucha & Bhumi Pednekar's Monochrome Look Might Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

The new-age actors are not only grabbing the attention of the audience for their compelling performances but also stealing hearts with the style file. And when it comes to the fashion statements of new-age actors, Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha among others are unmissable. As Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha have sported many trending styles, it is very obvious that the duo might have worn some similar outfit. Among all the other outfits of them, the monochrome look of the duo might catch your eyeballs.

READ | Do You Know 'PKP' Is Not Nushrat Bharucha's Debut Film? Read Other Interesting Facts

Nushrat Bharucha vs Bhumi Pednekar

Nushrat Bharucha's monochrome look

Nushrat Bharucha wore a monochrome outfit during a promotional event of her hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She wore an off-shoulder white shirt dress. To enhance the overall look of her attire, she also wrapped the lower part of her dress with a black skirt. Her black high pumps also complemented her monochrome outfit. Take a look below:

READ | Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar Come Together For 'Badhaai Ho' Sequel

Bhumi Pednekar's monochrome look

Bhumi Pednekar's name is synonymous with bold and beautiful. The Bala actor looked stunning in a black and white layered bandeau dress. She chose a pair of hoops from her jewellery box for this formal attire. On the other side, she went for a wavy half updo for hair. She also opted for nude makeup. She matched her black high heel sandals with her overall look. Check out below:

READ | Bhumi Pednekar Looks Beguiling In These Ethereal Ethnic Outfits; See Pics

Talking about the work front of the duo, Bhumi was last seen in Karan Johar's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She has numerous projects in her kitty including Durgavati and Takht. Meanwhile, Nushrat will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in an upcoming sports-drama Chhalaang.

READ | When Nushrat Bharucha revealed she didn't want to do ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama' with Luv Ranjan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.