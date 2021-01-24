'This Is The Last Marriage In Our Family From Varun's Generation': Uncle Anil Dhawan

Preparations are in full-swing at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House where Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The actor will be marrying his longtime girlfriend Dalal on Sunday.

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021. Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan in a conversation with an entertainment portal revealed that this is the "last marriage from Varun's generation" in their family. Varun's elder brother Rohit is married, Anil's kids and his elder brother's kids are also married.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Anil said, "Toh yeh complete circle ho jayega (this will be a complete circle). We are just doing the rituals among our families and not doing any bing bang."

Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and has been friends with Varun since school, though they got into a relationship during their youth. Speculation has been rife on their marriage since the initial years of the actor’s career. However, Varun always denied the reports and even has not formally announced the marriage yet.

Speaking on Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun said, "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends but the minute I saw her, I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her, I felt like I fell in love with her that day. That was it."

