Varun-Natasha's wedding pandit arrives; caption for dance floor leaves netizens laughing

The stage is set for the wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in Alibaug on Sunday. Excitement has been building for the fans as the couple ties the knot, but they have been deprived of the inside visuals courtesy a reported ‘no phone policy’ inside the venue. Till the families officially share the pictures, the visuals outside were closely tracked by the paparazzi, and that kept the netizens involved.

Preparations underway for Varun-Natasha wedding

One of the latest developments at the wedding venue was the arrival of the ‘pandit’ or priest. The priest almost got a celebrity-like welcome as paparazzi asked him to wait, pose and wave, even asking him, ‘shaadi kitne baje hai?’ (What time is the wedding?)

Fans of the couple were excited as the nuptials are set to be held just moments later.

Another interesting moment captured by the shutterbugs was that of a special structure to be installed at the venue. The installation set to be at the dance floor read ‘awkard but enthusiastic dancing.' Netizens had some fun-filled reactions to the post., laughing over it and sending their love.

The guests also seemed to have enjoyed some game, where they wore ‘Team Veer’ and ‘Team Humpty’ T-shirts.

The only update from the groom himself was of enjoying a refreshment by the pool. A photo of the Badlapur star enjoying with a group of his male loved ones, including brother Rohit Dhawan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and director Kunal Kohli had also gone viral.

Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and has been friends with Varun since school, though they got into a relationship during their youth. Speculation has been rife on their marriage since the initial years of the actor’s career. However, Varun always denied the reports, and even has not formally announced the marriage yet.

