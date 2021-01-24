Varun Dhawan has gala time with boy squad ahead of wedding; posts 1st photo from venue

The celebrations seem to be in full swing in Alibaug ahead of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding. While the families have reportedly maintained a 'no-phone policy' at the venue, some moments have still managed to breach the privacy barrier and landed on social media. Moments of an all-boys squad having a gala time and the groom-to-be’s first post from the venue with a refreshment has been making headlines.

Celebrations in full swing at Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding

A photo from the celebrations where Varun and his loved ones were posing excitedly was going viral on social media. Dressed in ethnic wear and sunglaases, the all-boys squad seemed to be having a gala time, at what might have a moment from the bachelor’s party, Mehendi or Sangeet ceremonies. The group also featured Varun’s brother, director Rohit Dhawan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and director Kunal Kohli, who had all been snapped arriving at the venue.

Though the Student of the Year star has been courteous with the paparazzi, that have been stationed at the venue, he has refrained from sharing any posts on social media. However, he seemed to be chilling big time, as he shared a picture of a drink in his hand as he relaxe by the pool.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who is a fashion designer by profession, will tie the knot at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday. This is after years of speculation on the marriage of the childhood sweethearts, As per reports, many celebrity guests are also expected to arrive at the venue.

