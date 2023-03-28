THIS Sexist Dialogue About Madhuri Dixit In The Big Bang Theory Got Netflix Sued

Netflix recently landed in legal trouble after political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar sent a legal notice to the video streaming platform asking them to take down one of the episodes of the sitcom The Big Bang Theory due to some offensive and derogatory remarks made in the episode against the Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit. The legal notice refers to a comment that comes in the first episode of the second season of the show titled 'The Bad Fish Paradigm'. The episode features Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper and Kunal Nayyar as Raj Koothrapalli. In one of the scenes, Sheldon compares Aishwarya Rai to Madhuri Dixit and describes Aishwarya as "a poor man's Madhuri". To which Raj responds saying, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.”

Mithun Vijay Kumar on sending Netflix a legal notice

Sharing the legal notice on his Twitter handle, Mithun Vijay Kumar wrote, “Recently, I came across an episode of the show (The) Big Bang Theory on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar's character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress @MadhuriDixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the dialogue. I found it highly derogatory and offensive towards Indian culture and women.” “So I asked my lawyer to send a legal notice to Netflix, requesting that they remove the episode from their platform. It's important to hold media companies accountable for the content they distribute, and I hope that @NetflixIndia will take this matter seriously,” he added.

Recently, I came across an episode of the show Big Bang Theory on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar's character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress @MadhuriDixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the… pic.twitter.com/pvRCKd5Ne4 — Mithun Vijay Kumar (@MVJonline) March 22, 2023

More about The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory first premiered on CBS on September 24, 2007, and ran until May 16, 2019. The show focused on Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, both physicists at Caltech who share a flat, as well as Penny, a waitress who lives across the hall, and Raj Koothrappali and Howard Wolowitz, two of Leonard and Sheldon's friends and coworkers. The show concluded after 12 seasons and 279 episodes and is currently streaming on Netflix.